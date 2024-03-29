UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Short Interest Update

UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the February 29th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 440.0 days.

UBE Price Performance

OTCMKTS:UBEOF remained flat at $17.45 during midday trading on Friday. UBE has a 1-year low of $17.45 and a 1-year high of $17.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.97.

Get UBE alerts:

About UBE

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

UBE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Thailand, India, Latin America, and internationally. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, high purity chemicals, semiconductor gas products, and products for polyurethane resins.

Receive News & Ratings for UBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.