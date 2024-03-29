Short Interest in Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Declines By 28.6%

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the February 29th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Tsingtao Brewery Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TSGTY traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.12. 694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average is $34.46. Tsingtao Brewery has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $55.31.

About Tsingtao Brewery

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

