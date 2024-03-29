Pax Dollar 1-Day Volume Hits $676,701.20 (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $147.68 million and $676,701.20 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001440 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003010 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 147,734,649 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

