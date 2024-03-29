Worldcoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $297.22 Million (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Worldcoin token can now be bought for approximately $8.16 or 0.00011753 BTC on popular exchanges. Worldcoin has a market cap of $1.34 billion and approximately $297.22 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Worldcoin has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Worldcoin

Worldcoin launched on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 163,745,101 tokens. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 163,033,182.066864 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 8.58240471 USD and is up 2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 265 active market(s) with $291,663,661.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Worldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

