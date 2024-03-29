Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,714,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $979,918,000 after buying an additional 217,223 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,576,000 after buying an additional 123,806 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $412,120,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,462,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,309,000 after buying an additional 322,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,688,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,964,617. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $94.30. The stock has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.17.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 42.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at $150,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCHP. Piper Sandler cut Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

