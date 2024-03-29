Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 3,650 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Petix & Botte Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

VRP stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.77. 223,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,588. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $23.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.88.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

