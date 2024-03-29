Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes $883,000 Position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Liberty Global by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,293,000 after purchasing an additional 675,496 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,620,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,120,000 after acquiring an additional 164,880 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Liberty Global by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,333,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,669,000 after acquiring an additional 120,803 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its position in Liberty Global by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 6,706,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,764,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,670,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,918,000 after purchasing an additional 79,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LBTYK. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $989,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 949,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,781,877.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $989,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 949,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,781,877.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $216,549.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,147.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,250 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Price Performance

Shares of Liberty Global stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,721,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.37. Liberty Global Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($7.97). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 54.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Global Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Further Reading

