Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires 11,727 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,727 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AES. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,821,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,256,781 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of AES by 5,703.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,426,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,094 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 18,505.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,030,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,516 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AES by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,611,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,052 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,677,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

AES Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AES traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $17.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,784,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,393,664. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.54. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 54.30, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. AES had a return on equity of 38.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is 209.10%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

