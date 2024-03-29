Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys 69,445 Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 100.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,445 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZIM. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 100.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 40.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 77.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,968,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,348,523. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.89. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $24.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZIM shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $7.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.30 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.51.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

(Free Report)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.