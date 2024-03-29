Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZN. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,617,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,747,159. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $76.56. The company has a market cap of $210.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.965 dividend. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 100.52%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

