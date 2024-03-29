Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires 435,925 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) by 919.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 483,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435,925 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 855.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EAF traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,867,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.81. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $5.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $2.36.

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.13). GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a negative net margin of 41.14%. The business had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.88.

In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $8,630,129.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,352,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,376,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

