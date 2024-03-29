Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,296 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.78.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLT traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,247,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,825. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $133.76 and a one year high of $215.79. The stock has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.61.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

