Navalign LLC Takes $66,000 Position in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Cue Biopharma by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,381,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,622,000 after acquiring an additional 90,998 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,653,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,070,000 after acquiring an additional 102,423 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Cue Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Cue Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $172,000. 35.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CUE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.89. 192,133 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,512. The business's 50-day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $5.12.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate tumor-specific T cells within the body to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

