Traynor Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Free Report) by 141.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 20.0% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 0.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,063,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 69.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 25.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 8,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Tellurian by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 33,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Tellurian Trading Up 11.4 %

Tellurian stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.66. 47,165,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,708,564. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.85. Tellurian Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.22 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 22.05% and a negative net margin of 100.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tellurian from $2.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tellurian

Tellurian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.