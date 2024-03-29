4,641 Shares in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Acquired by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,641 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 389,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,596,000 after buying an additional 70,461 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 264,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 94,077 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 213,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 43,572 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of ZION stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,959,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372,873. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.36.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.70%.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 4,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.54 per share, for a total transaction of $154,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,602,518.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 4,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.54 per share, for a total transaction of $154,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,602,518.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $181,115.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,926.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,022 shares of company stock worth $744,893. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZION has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZION

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.