Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys 645 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,928 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 104.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 112.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.29.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE:CI traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $363.19. 1,162,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,589,122. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $333.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.47. The company has a market cap of $106.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.55. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $365.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $11,084,500.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,618,339.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,144 shares of company stock worth $39,296,330 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

