Insider Buying: CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) CEO Purchases 1,150 Shares of Stock

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Gatto acquired 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $12,673.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
CION Investment Stock Performance
Shares of CION Investment stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $11.00. 366,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,071. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average is $10.82. The firm has a market cap of $592.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.24. CION Investment Co. has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $12.00.
CION Investment Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.27%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CION Investment
About CION Investment
CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.
