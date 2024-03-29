Insider Buying: CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) CEO Purchases 1,150 Shares of Stock

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Gatto acquired 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $12,673.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CION Investment stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $11.00. 366,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,071. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average is $10.82. The firm has a market cap of $592.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.24. CION Investment Co. has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $12.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in CION Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CION Investment by 1,628.9% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in CION Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in CION Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

