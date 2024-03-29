Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) EVP Sells $93,577.66 in Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) EVP Michael A. Haberman sold 418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total value of $93,577.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,647.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Alamo Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ALG stock traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.33. 100,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,039. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.74 and a 1 year high of $231.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.15 and a 200 day moving average of $193.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $417.54 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 15.52%. Analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamo Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamo Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 9.15%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alamo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alamo Group by 5,380.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Alamo Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALG. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Alamo Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALG

About Alamo Group

(Get Free Report)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.