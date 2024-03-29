Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Sells 235 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Airbnb accounts for about 1.6% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ABNB. TheStreet raised Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.96.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total transaction of $369,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 156,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,057,921.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 144,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,623,753. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total transaction of $369,682.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 156,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,057,921.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 856,222 shares of company stock valued at $126,839,880 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $164.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.93 and a 200-day moving average of $139.87. The firm has a market cap of $106.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

