T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Raised to $184.00 at Citigroup

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $176.00 to $184.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $185.93.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.7 %

TMUS opened at $163.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.49. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $168.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $31,594,911.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 693,439,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,406,496,103.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $31,594,911.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 693,439,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,406,496,103.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,926,047 shares of company stock worth $964,431,029. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,338,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,020,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,877 shares during the period. Softbank Group CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,019,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566,400 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 75,125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,378,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $469,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,884 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.