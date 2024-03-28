Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Sets New 1-Year High at $298.49

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $298.49 and last traded at $297.60, with a volume of 32911 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $296.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $283.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,522 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.94, for a total transaction of $2,045,532.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,014,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total transaction of $6,759,804.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,383 shares in the company, valued at $213,420,264.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.94, for a total value of $2,045,532.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,014,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,664 shares of company stock valued at $13,189,544 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

