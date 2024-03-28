BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCTW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 132.4% from the February 29th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BTC Digital Price Performance

BTC Digital stock remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 3,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,990. BTC Digital has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04.

BTC Digital Company Profile

BTC Digital Ltd. engages in the cryptocurrency/bitcoin mining business. It also engages in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

