BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCTW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 132.4% from the February 29th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
BTC Digital Price Performance
BTC Digital stock remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 3,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,990. BTC Digital has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04.
BTC Digital Company Profile
