iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,499 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 11.9% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trevian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 235.4% in the 4th quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,496,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV traded up $1.41 on Thursday, hitting $527.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,982,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,804,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $504.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $469.48. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $400.45 and a 12-month high of $527.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

