iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,101,052,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $526.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,921,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,804,222. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $504.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $469.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $400.45 and a one year high of $526.92.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.