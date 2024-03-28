urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) Given New $3.25 Price Target at Craig Hallum

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $6.00 to $3.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 135.51% from the company’s current price.

urban-gro Price Performance

UGRO traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 513,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,587. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.66. urban-gro has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On urban-gro

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in urban-gro by 69.0% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,138,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 464,781 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in urban-gro by 293.8% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 231,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,196,000 after purchasing an additional 173,064 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in urban-gro in the first quarter valued at $1,110,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in urban-gro in the first quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in urban-gro in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

About urban-gro

urban-gro, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, building, and integrating complex environmental equipment systems for indoor controlled environment agriculture (CEA) cultivation and retail facilities in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company provides architectural design, engineering, and construction services comprising pre-construction, architectural and interior design, integrated cultivation design, owner's representative/construction management, and general contracting services; and maintenance, training, and support services.

