SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Gap Down to $5.95

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.95, but opened at $5.63. SecureWorks shares last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 8,102 shares trading hands.

SecureWorks Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $560.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.37.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 590,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,319.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 19,380 shares of company stock worth $127,771 in the last three months. 83.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SecureWorks

SecureWorks Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 16.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,681,000 after purchasing an additional 152,111 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 13.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,003,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,598,000 after buying an additional 120,617 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SecureWorks by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 878,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 35,044 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 16.9% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 667,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 96,394 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 615,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. 14.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.