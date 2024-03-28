SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Gap Down to $5.95

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.95, but opened at $5.63. SecureWorks shares last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 8,102 shares trading hands.
SecureWorks Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $560.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.37.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 590,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,319.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 19,380 shares of company stock worth $127,771 in the last three months. 83.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SecureWorks
SecureWorks Company Profile
SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.
Further Reading
