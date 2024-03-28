Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL) Stake Lessened by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 33.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,055,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,554,000 after buying an additional 769,491 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,135,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,095,000 after buying an additional 233,288 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth $37,550,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 9.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,058,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,658,000 after purchasing an additional 88,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 34.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 697,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 177,122 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.97. 25,281 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.64. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

