Sage Financial Group Inc. Has $24.08 Million Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 2.3% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $24,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 411,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,707,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $11,229,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VV stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $240.10. The stock had a trading volume of 364,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,081. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $181.95 and a one year high of $241.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $231.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

