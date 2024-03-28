Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET) Short Interest Update

Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 452,800 shares, a growth of 985.9% from the February 29th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Trio Petroleum

In other news, Director Frank C. Ingriselli sold 512,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.17, for a total transaction of $87,159.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Trio Petroleum alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trio Petroleum stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 119,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Trio Petroleum as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trio Petroleum Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:TPET traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.09. 683,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,411,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30. Trio Petroleum has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

Trio Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Trio Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Trio Petroleum Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company. The company's flagship project comprises the 85.75% owned working interest in the South Salinas project that consists of approximately 9,300-acre located in Monterey, California. It also owns 22% working interest in the McCool Ranch Oil Field located in Monterey County, California; 2% production interest in the Asphalt Ridge project comprises approximately 960 acres located in southwest of Vernal, Utah; and holds an option agreement to acquire 100% working interest in the Union Avenue Field located in Bakersfield, California.

Featured Stories

