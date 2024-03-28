Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the February 29th total of 32,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Magic Software Enterprises from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.42. 30,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,527. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average of $10.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.61 million, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.16. Magic Software Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.82.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGIC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,543,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 532,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after buying an additional 114,300 shares in the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $1,193,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $707,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 50,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

