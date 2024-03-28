West Oak Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

West Oak Capital LLC reduced its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $838,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 112,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $250.35. 199,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,725. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.38 and its 200-day moving average is $237.56. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $186.88 and a 12 month high of $256.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $54.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.85, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. Raymond James cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.77.

Insider Activity

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total transaction of $3,825,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,666,597.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $117,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,540,693.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total transaction of $3,825,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,666,597.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,016 shares of company stock valued at $7,176,180 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

