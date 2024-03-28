Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 290.0% from the February 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Euro Manganese Price Performance
Shares of EUMNF stock opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08. Euro Manganese has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.18.
About Euro Manganese
