ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.75

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 978686 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 11th. William Blair upgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get ARS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SPRY

ARS Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Insider Activity

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.80. The company has a market cap of $961.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 505,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.79 per share, with a total value of $4,953,289.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,958,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,489,534.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 98,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $890,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,747,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,760,591.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 505,954 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.79 per share, for a total transaction of $4,953,289.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,958,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,489,534.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,260 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,480. 35.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARS Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 214.3% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,459,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,758,000 after buying an additional 6,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $16,050,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,098,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,460,000 after buying an additional 229,988 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $15,148,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,121,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 276,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.