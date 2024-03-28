PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) SVP Paul T. Davis Sells 100,000 Shares

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) SVP Paul T. Davis sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $5,637,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,978 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,829.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PBF Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE PBF opened at $56.10 on Thursday. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $58.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.71.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in PBF Energy by 39.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 473.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PBF. Bank of America upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho lowered PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

