Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.24 EPS

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $1.24, reports. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 69.47% and a negative return on equity of 71.42%. The business had revenue of $113.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 million.

Sutro Biopharma Trading Up 17.9 %

Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $4.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.77. Sutro Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $6.11.

In other news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 12,185 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $60,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STRO. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.71.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADC) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an ADC directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

