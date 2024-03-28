Reviewing AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC) and Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW)

AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC – Get Free Report) and Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

AltC Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinnacle West Capital has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AltC Acquisition and Pinnacle West Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AltC Acquisition N/A N/A $3.93 million N/A N/A Pinnacle West Capital $4.70 billion 1.79 $501.56 million $4.41 16.79

Profitability

Pinnacle West Capital has higher revenue and earnings than AltC Acquisition.

This table compares AltC Acquisition and Pinnacle West Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AltC Acquisition N/A -81.54% 2.34% Pinnacle West Capital 10.68% 8.02% 2.08%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.0% of AltC Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Pinnacle West Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of AltC Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Pinnacle West Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for AltC Acquisition and Pinnacle West Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AltC Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Pinnacle West Capital 0 7 4 0 2.36

Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus price target of $72.91, indicating a potential downside of 1.53%. Given Pinnacle West Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pinnacle West Capital is more favorable than AltC Acquisition.

Summary

Pinnacle West Capital beats AltC Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AltC Acquisition

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp. in February 2021. AltC Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables. The company also owns and maintains transmission and distribution substations; and owns energy storage facilities. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

