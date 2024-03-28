Analyzing ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) and Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF)

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Free Report) and Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.1% of ams-OSRAM shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Wolfspeed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ams-OSRAM and Wolfspeed’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ams-OSRAM N/A N/A N/A $1.30 0.92 Wolfspeed $921.90 million 3.90 -$329.90 million ($6.08) -4.70

Analyst Ratings

ams-OSRAM has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wolfspeed. Wolfspeed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ams-OSRAM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ams-OSRAM and Wolfspeed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ams-OSRAM 1 0 0 0 1.00 Wolfspeed 1 7 6 0 2.36

Wolfspeed has a consensus price target of $46.40, suggesting a potential upside of 62.35%. Given Wolfspeed’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wolfspeed is more favorable than ams-OSRAM.

Profitability

This table compares ams-OSRAM and Wolfspeed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ams-OSRAM N/A N/A N/A Wolfspeed -87.35% -19.35% -4.16%

Summary

ams-OSRAM beats Wolfspeed on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets. The Lamps & Systems segment provides lamps and lighting systems for the automotive, industrial, and medical end markets. The company was formerly known as ams AG and changed its name to ams-OSRAM AG in January 2022. ams-OSRAM AG was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Premstätten, Austria.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc. operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications. The company also provides power devices, such as silicon carbide Schottky diodes, metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETs), and power modules for customers and distributors to use in applications, including electric vehicles comprising charging infrastructure, server power supplies, solar inverters, uninterruptible power supplies, industrial power supplies, and other applications. In addition, it offers RF devices comprising GaN-based die, high-electron mobility transistors, monolithic microwave integrated circuits, and laterally diffused MOSFET power transistors for telecommunications infrastructure, military, and other commercial applications. The company was formerly known as Cree, Inc. and changed its name to Wolfspeed, Inc. in October 2021. Wolfspeed, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

