TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FTI. TD Cowen increased their target price on TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. ATB Capital set a $30.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.60 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.74.

NYSE FTI opened at $25.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 211.08 and a beta of 1.64. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $25.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $264,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 320.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,788,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $809,303,000 after purchasing an additional 30,323,011 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 87.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,869,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $330,224,000 after buying an additional 9,287,344 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in TechnipFMC by 68,732.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,053,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,987,000 after buying an additional 7,043,670 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,933,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888,998 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,969,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $263,809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587,050 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

