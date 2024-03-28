Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Regulus Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RGLS. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regulus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.25.

RGLS stock opened at $2.88 on Monday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average of $1.46. The company has a market cap of $58.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). On average, equities research analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $8,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 648,121 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,922,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 716,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 38,529 shares during the period. Finally, Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

