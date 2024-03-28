Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Sonos from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $19.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.31. Sonos has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $21.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -640.45 and a beta of 1.99.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.22. Sonos had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $612.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.96 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonos will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonos news, Director Thomas Conrad sold 5,337 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $97,720.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,585.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $129,984 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 3.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 74.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 23.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 22.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

