Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their neutral rating on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.26.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $10.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.43. Rivian Automotive has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $28.06.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.09. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 122.51%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $414,181.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,829.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $414,181.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,829.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $255,367.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 407,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,306 shares of company stock valued at $717,274. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 288,191 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $6,997,000 after buying an additional 19,699 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,473,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,827,991 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $930,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,020 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 448.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 229,347 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 187,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,806,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

