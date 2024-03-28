McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Receives “Hold” Rating from Argus

Argus reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

MCD has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. HSBC started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $320.60.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $282.02 on Monday. McDonald’s has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $290.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.92.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,049,310 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $20,473,811,000 after acquiring an additional 599,745 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,077,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,169,018,000 after acquiring an additional 485,066 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,200,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,423,773,000 after acquiring an additional 151,161 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $2,684,899,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.