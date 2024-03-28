Mizuho Initiates Coverage on MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.90% from the company’s current price.

MGM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.28.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $46.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.18. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $13,942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,098,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,637,576.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGM. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth about $361,915,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth about $165,932,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,447.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,980,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723,659 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 544.8% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,995,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,267 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.