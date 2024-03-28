StockNews.com Upgrades FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) to “Hold”

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $45.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.45.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 0.0 %

FTAI opened at $66.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.88. FTAI Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $23.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $312.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.04 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 223.80% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,507,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,730,000 after purchasing an additional 84,611 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 291.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,706,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991,674 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 179.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,216,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,578 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 16.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,998,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,594,000 after purchasing an additional 572,670 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,858,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,302 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FTAI Aviation

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.