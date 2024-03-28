BTIG Research Increases Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Price Target to $166.00

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $145.00 to $166.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MASI. StockNews.com cut shares of Masimo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $121.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Masimo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.29.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $144.48 on Monday. Masimo has a one year low of $75.22 and a one year high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.68 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.26.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.43. Masimo had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Masimo will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Masimo during the third quarter valued at about $90,859,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Masimo by 93.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,454,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Masimo by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,120,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,007,066,000 after acquiring an additional 178,267 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Masimo by 224.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 183,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,128,000 after acquiring an additional 127,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

