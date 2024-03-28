StockNews.com Lowers Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) to Sell

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DHC opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $3.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.46.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 477.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 416,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 344,340 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 140.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 126,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 74,027 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 206,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 25,404 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 259,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.