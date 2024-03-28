StockNews.com Begins Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of THM stock opened at $0.63 on Monday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.81 million, a PE ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. acquired 2,268,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497,048.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,198,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,371,326.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THM. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46,910 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 32,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 27,713 shares during the last quarter. 54.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

