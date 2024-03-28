StockNews.com Begins Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of THM stock opened at $0.63 on Monday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.81 million, a PE ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 1.10.
Insider Transactions at International Tower Hill Mines
In other news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. acquired 2,268,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497,048.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,198,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,371,326.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of International Tower Hill Mines
International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.
