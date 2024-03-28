Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of OESX opened at $0.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.60. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $2.11.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.16 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 21.44% and a negative return on equity of 57.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter worth $26,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. 52.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

