Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AGEN. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Agenus from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.10.

Get Agenus alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Agenus

Agenus Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Agenus

NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $0.56 on Friday. Agenus has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $233.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, insider Garo H. Armen acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 625,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,879.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agenus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Agenus in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Agenus by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,266,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,058,000 after buying an additional 3,328,451 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agenus by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,893,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 536,797 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agenus by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 189,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 14,616 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.