RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $271.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.84. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $152.90 and a twelve month high of $264.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.91 and a beta of 1.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROLL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,980,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,967,000 after buying an additional 103,450 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,855,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,553,000 after purchasing an additional 153,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 582,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,909,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,855,000.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

